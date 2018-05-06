Crime
May 6, 2018 3:59 pm

Three men arrested in connection to attempted theft from flooded New Brunswick home

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

A Canadian Cost Guard craft heads across a flooded area at Darlings Island, N.B. on Saturday, May 5, 2018.

Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press
New Brunswick RCMP say they’ve arrested three men believed to be responsible for an attempted theft from a flooded home in the area of Maugerville, N.B.

The Mounties say that on Sunday they received a report that three men in a canoe had broken into a home in the flood zone. The owner of the home was inside at the time and the three men left.

No one was hurt and nothing was taken.

Later, at approximately 6:45 a.m., officers along with members of the Oromocto Fire Department and members of the New Brunswick Department of Justice and Public Safety Safety arrested the three men who were in a canoe.

Two 29-year-old men and a 25-year-old remain in police custody.

RCMP are thanking members of the public who helped provide information on the suspects’ location.

