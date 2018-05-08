Another threat found on wall at Kitchener high school

A threatening message was discovered on the wall of a bathroom at Cameron Heights High School in Kitchener Monday.

The graffiti read, “Everyone dead on Thursday at 2:15.”

READ MORE: Second student charged in threats made against Kitchener high schools

Staff were alerted to the message at lunchtime on Monday and quickly contacted police.

“There was no evidence found to support that this threat is credible,” Cameron Heights principal Ray Teed said in a message on the school’s website.

“No matter the intention, we take any intimidation or threat of violence seriously and the authors of these threats need to understand that they will be held accountable,” he warned.

READ MORE: Student arrested after threat made against Cambridge high school

The graffiti is the latest in a string of incidents at schools in the area. Cameron Heights was also vandalized with threatening messages on April 24 and March 27. High schools across Waterloo region have seen similar threats posted on their walls since March 21.

READ MORE: Fourth threat found at Waterloo region high school

Police have made a pair of arrests in relation to the incidents and are asking parents to speak with their children with regard to them.

“We are also encouraging parents to use this as an opportunity to speak to their children on the dangers of writing such messages,” Waterloo Regional Police spokesperson Cherri Greeno said.

“What may seem like a joke at the time is not considered a joke to us, the school or the community. There are serious consequences that come from incidents such as this.”

We ask for the ongoing assistance of our students to report any information you may have of this incident to police at 519-570-9777 ext. 4421 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.