One dead in Smiths Falls fire

One person died after fire broke out on the third floor of an apartment building in Smiths Falls on Monday.

The Smiths Falls Fire Department was called to a home at 80 – 82 Victoria Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on May 7. When they arrived, police say they learned that one person died due to the fire, but all other residents managed to escape the building.

According to Smiths Falls police, there were six apartments in the building, and all the other residents were temporarily housed. Police say that Lanark County Victim Services and the Red Cross are assisting the displaced tenants.

Police added that the fire was contained the to a third-floor unit.

Both the police and fire services were contacted Tuesday and both said they had no new details of the incident.

The Fire Marshal, Smiths Falls police and Smiths Falls Fire Department are on the scene Tuesday to determine the cause of the fire.