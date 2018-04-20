Family of 7 homeless after fire rips through townhouse

A family of seven is homeless after fire ripped through their townhouse at 67 Curtis Cres. in Kingston Thursday morning.

According to an investigator with Kingston Fire and Rescue, the fire began in the kitchen when the stove was left turned on when residents had left.

“It’s very dangerous to store anything combustible on top or near your stove,” Fire Investigator, Delbert Blakney said. “You gotta keep things away from your stove top.”

A neighbour called the fire department after noticing smoke and flames coming out of the kitchen window.

“A lot of the materials are all melted inside from the heat and there is smoke staining everywhere,” Blakney said. “It’s certainly not liveable and it won’t be for another few weeks.”

Neighbours were able to save one of two family dogs, while firefighters rescued another, as well as a pet iguana, but were not able to save the family’s hamsters or fish.

There’s still no word on a dollar amount associated with the damaged.