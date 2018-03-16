UPDATE: Cause of Kingston area fatal fire deemed ‘non-suspicious’

A Kingston area house fire that left one person dead has been deemed “non-suspicious” by Ontario Provincial Police and the South Frontenac Fire Department.

“No cause has been determined due to the amount of damage,” said Acting Fire Chief Terry Gervais. “It might be a struggle to find the cause.”

The blaze at a home on Cedar Woods Drive in Verona, just north of Kingston, broke out on Tuesday evening.

The body of an as yet unidentified man was pulled from charred ruins late Wednesday afternoon. An autopsy on the body was conducted in Ottawa on Thursday.

OPP Constable Roop Sandhu said the “scene was released to the family” on Thursday.

Damage is set at about $350,000.