Family and friends mourn Guelph arborist killed in Friday’s wind storm

Tributes are pouring in on social media for an arborist from Guelph who was killed in Friday’s wind storm after a tree fell on him while he was working in Milton.

Adam Sura and an 18-year-old co-worker, of Miller Tree, were working in the area of Fourth Line and 20 Sideroad when they were both struck by a falling tree.

Sura was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other man died later in hospital.

Sura had just celebrated his 28th birthday the day before.

“Words cannot express the devastating impact the loss of two our teammates has had on their families and our team. The loss of our friends has been truly horrific,” a tweet from Miller Tree said.



It is with a heavy heart that we report while working to help clear trees from our power lines, a young forestry worker was just killed when a large tree fell on him. We offer our deepest condolences to Miller Tree and family. — Milton Hydro (@MiltonHydro) May 4, 2018

Over the weekend, Sura’s Facebook page has been filled with messages from family and friends.

“I’m still at such a loss for words right now, but I’m full of emotions and feels,” a post from Patrick Younger said Sunday evening. “Adam Sura was literally the most positive, fun person I knew. Always having a good time, smiling, bringing people’s spirits up and making every hang-out memorable in some way.”

Many posts talked about Sura’s positivity, big heart and musical talent. He was also an avid snowboarder and well-rounded athlete, according to his obituary.

Younger’s post mentioned that Sura was a talented MC in their group, Skeleton Krew.

“I’ve never met anyone with such a zest for life like you had,” another post from fellow arborist Ryan Downey said. “No matter how stressful things got in school or how cold and miserable climbing classes could sometimes be, you’d always be the guy cracking jokes with a smile on your face.”

A visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home in Orangeville on Thursday followed by a funeral service on Friday.

A tree will also be planted in Sura’s memory in the Dods & McNair Memorial Forest in September.