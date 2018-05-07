Another human foot washes up on B.C. shores

Another human foot has been found on B.C.’s south coast, this one discovered on a beach on Gabriola Island on Sunday.

Around noon, a man walking along the shore near South Road found a foot inside a hiking boot stuck in a logjam.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating and trying to identify the remains.

Shoes with disembodied feet that have been washing up along the B.C. coast have mystified people in the province for more than a decade.

More than a dozen feet have washed up along the B.C. coastline since 2007.

— With files from Yuliya Talmazan