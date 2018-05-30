Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Willowdale riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Willowdale head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: David Zimmer (incumbent)
PC: Stan Cho
NDP: Saman Tabasinejad
Green: Randi Ramdeen

Geography

A riding with apartments down Yonge Street and middle-class homes everywhere else, this district is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, and stretches as far west as Bathurst Street and as far east as Victoria Park Avenue.

History

Liberal MPP David Zimmer has held the riding since 2003 and has won more than 50 per cent of the vote in the past two elections. The PCs held the seat in 1990 and 1995.

