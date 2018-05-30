Ontario Election

May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Whitby riding

By Staff Global News
Voters in Whitby head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Leisa Washington
PC: Lorne Coe (incumbent)
NDP: Niki Lundquist
Green: Stacey Leadbetter

Geography

Formerly known as Whitby—Oshawa, this riding was whittled down in 2015 to consist only of the Town of Whitby.

History

Progressive Conservative MP Lorne Coe is the incumbent. He was first elected to the Whitby—Oshawa riding in a by-election in 2016 with over 50 per cent of the vote, beating out Liberal candidate Elizabeth Roy, who only brought in 28 per cent of the vote.

