Ontario election 2018: Scarborough Southwest riding

Voters in Scarborough Southwest head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Lorenzo Berardinetti (incumbent)

PC: Gary Ellis

NDP: Doly Begum

Green: David Del Grande

Geography

Its geography self-evident from the name, the riding is bordered by Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue to the north, Markham Road to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.

History

Liberal MPP Lorenzo Berardinetti has held this seat since 2003. The riding also has NDP heritage, with former leader Stephen Lewis holding the defunct seat of Scarborough West from 1962 to 1978.