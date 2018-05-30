Ontario election 2018: Scarborough Southwest riding
A A
Voters in Scarborough Southwest head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Lorenzo Berardinetti (incumbent)
PC: Gary Ellis
NDP: Doly Begum
Green: David Del Grande
Geography
Its geography self-evident from the name, the riding is bordered by Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Eglinton Avenue to the north, Markham Road to the east and Lake Ontario to the south.
History
Liberal MPP Lorenzo Berardinetti has held this seat since 2003. The riding also has NDP heritage, with former leader Stephen Lewis holding the defunct seat of Scarborough West from 1962 to 1978.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.