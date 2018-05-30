Ontario election 2018: Scarborough—Agincourt riding

Voters in Scarborough—Agincourt head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Soo Wong (incumbent)

PC: Aris Babikian

NDP: Tasleem Riaz

Green: Lydia West

Geography

The riding is bordered by Highway 401 to the south, Victoria Park Avenue to the west, Steeles Avenue to the north and Midland Avenue to the east.

History

Liberal candidate Soo Wong has held the seat since she was elected for the first time in Scarborough-Agincourt in 2011, defeating Progressive Conservative candidate Liang Chen by over 4,500 votes. Prior to that, the riding was held by longtime Liberal cabinet minister Gerry Phillips from 1987 to 2011, with comfortable margins of victory in every election but 1995 and 1999, when the PCs came within 3,000 votes.