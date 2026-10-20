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Politics

BC NDP, BC Conservatives support expanding SkyTrain to Newton

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 20, 2026 5:20 pm
1 min read
Foundation construction at the future 152 Street Station. in Surrey. The BC NDP and BC Conservatives say they are committed to building the SkyTrain to Newton. View image in full screen
Foundation construction at the future 152 Street Station. in Surrey. The BC NDP and BC Conservatives say they are committed to building the SkyTrain to Newton. Ministry of Transportation
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Surrey is shaping up to be a major battleground in the upcoming provincial election and now B.C.’s two biggest parties are expressing support for expanding the SkyTrain to Newton.

The city’s newly elected mayor, Doug McCallum, said in a statement that only the BC Conservatives have committed to the expansion, while the BC NDP “offered a meeting.”

One of McCallum’s campaign promises was to connect Newton on the SkyTrain line.

Eby was asked about the mayor-elect’s comments during a press conference on Tuesday morning.

“It’s important for British Columbians to know that whether it’s our commitment to work with the new mayor in Surrey, to build that SkyTrain in Newton, or whether it is the Massey Tunnel Project in the Lower Mainland, or whether it’s right here in Kelowna, to build up that sixth floor of the hospital, that we’re building this province,” Eby said.

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He added that the BC NDP has set aside $250 million in their platform for a transit expansion to Newton and they have set that money aside.

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“There’s actually money in our costed platform to expand SkyTrain to Newton,” Eby said.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Langley Skytrain Milestone'
Surrey Langley Skytrain Milestone

BC Conservative leader Lorne Doerkson did not hold a media availability on Tuesday, but in a press release said that under Eby, Newton has been left off the map when it comes to rapid transit.

“Families in Newton shouldn’t have to keep waiting on promises that never get delivered,” said Doerkson. “This community has been patient for far too long. I’m committing to this project now, and a Conservative government will build it on time and on budget.”

Doerkson said Newton will “finally get the rapid transit it deserves.”

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