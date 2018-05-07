Crime
Man surrenders to Lindsay police following six-hour standoff

A six-hour standoff in Lindsay ended peacefully between a man and City of Kawartha Lakes Police.

A man wanted on several charges surrendered peacefully to police in Lindsay following a six-hour standoff on Saturday.

Around 9:15 p.m., City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a report that an assault and theft had occurred at a Lindsay residence.

“The caller to 911 reported that the man responsible for the assault had left the home,” police stated.

Police were unable to locate the suspect.

However, around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police found the suspect at another residence.

“After speaking briefly with officers through a closed door to the home, the suspect refused to exit the residence,” police said.

A trained negotiator was brought in to speak with the suspect.

Around 12:35 p.m., police say the man surrendered himself peacefully to police.

The man was arrested and charged with break and enter, two counts of assault, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime and four counts of failing to comply with the conditions of a probation order. He was held in custody for a bail hearing on Sunday.

“The man’s name is not being released in order to protect the identity of the victims and witnesses,” police said.

