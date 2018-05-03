Kawartha Lakes cop faces more fraud charges for prescription medication

A City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer faces additional drug-related charges after being initially charged with theft of drugs from an evidence storage area.

On Thursday, City of Kawartha Lakes Police stated the investigation into Det. Const. Jeff Burke first launched in December 2017 has led to possible other offences.

On Wednesday, OPP charged Burke with two counts of fraud under $5,000 and one count of breach of trust for allegedly defrauding pharmacies of prescription medication.

No details on the charges have been provided.

In December, Kawartha Lakes Police Chief John Hagarty requested the OPP investigate drug exhibits that had been unlawfully removed from the property and evidence storage area at the detachment in Lindsay.

On April 10, Burke, a 13-year-member of the service, was charged with theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000, and breach of trust.

He remains suspended with pay and will appear in court on May 31.

An investigation into potential misconduct under the Police Services Act continues, police stated.