Hundreds show support for young Edmonton girl now awake from coma following devastating car crash

Over two hundred people filled the German Canadian Cultural Centre Saturday night for a fundraiser supporting Adassa Craig.

The 10-year-old was critically injured on Nov. 1, 2017 when the vehicle her mother was driving collided with a bus.

They were on their way to school when their vehicle spun out of control on Manning Drive.

Both mother and daughter were taken to hospital: Mary-Noah Ndateramye suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but her daughter was left in critical condition.

The young girl spent months in a coma and organizers of Saturday’s event say she finally woke up last week.

“It’s really amazing,” said Sherrilyn Dierden. “Adassa took all of the impact of the collision. She suffers from a traumatic brain injury. She was in a coma until April 26.”

“She’s been slowly talking. Words here and there, like ‘mom hello,’ having some conversations. She’s much more aware than she was before, we’re just very thankful.”

Dierden and co-organizer Rachelle Morris wanted to do something special to help the family.

They are hoping to raise $100,000 to pay for retrofits to the family home and vehicle to make it wheelchair accessible.

“There are so many other needs that we don’t even know of – especially now that she’s out of a coma – that’s changing everything,” Morris said. “People have just been giving and giving and it’s really overwhelming.”

Over 200 people attended Saturday’s fundraiser. Extra tables needed to be set to make room.

Dozens of items were donated for a silent auction.

“We love Mary-Noah and her family. She was in a tragic car accident and really they just need some help,” Dierden said. “The community has been phenomenal.”

Donations can still be made by e-transfer to sdierden@hotmail.com