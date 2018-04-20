25-year-old man charged with impaired driving causing death in 2017 Edmonton crash

A 25-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving causing death in a November 2017 crash on Manning Drive that killed one person and injured two others.

Police said Friday Colten Parr was charged with several traffic and weapons offences, including two counts of impaired driving causing bodily harm and one count of possession of a weapon.

On Nov. 11, 2017, a Plymouth Acclaim was heading north on Manning Drive when it struck a Chrysler Intrepid that was travelling west on 17 Street NE.

Investigators said the Chrysler allegedly didn’t stop at the marked stop sign and was hit by the Plymouth.

The driver of the Plymouth, a 47-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 20-year-old woman who was a passenger in the back seat of the Chrysler and wasn’t wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

Both the 25-year-old driver and a 19-year-old man who was riding in the front seat were rushed to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Parr is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.