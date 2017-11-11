1 dead, 2 critically injured in northeast Edmonton collision

Edmonton police are investigating a collision in the city’s northeast that left one female dead and two males in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The two-vehicle crash happened just before 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the area of 17 Street and Manning Drive.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries, along with a male passenger. A second occupant in the vehicle, a female, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The male driver in the other vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Edmonton police are asking motorists to avoid the area Saturday morning as the following streets are closed to traffic: