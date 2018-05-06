Police investigating suspicious death at Halifax’s Metro Turning Point shelter

Halifax Regional Police are currently investigating a suspicious death that occurred on Sunday at the Metro Turning Point shelter.

Emergency personnel arrived at the shelter, located at 2170 Barrington Street, at approximately 10:04 a.m., after reports of an unresponsive male.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his death is being treated as suspicious, according to police.

Police say their investigation is in its preliminary stages.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact police at 902-490-5016.