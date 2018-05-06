2 dead after fishing boat capsizes in Nova Scotia

Two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Medway in the Region of Queens Municipality, N.S.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says rescuers responded to a call Saturday morning reporting an overturned crabbing vessel.

READ MORE: Halifax Search and Rescue host Eco-Endurance Challenge

The centre, along with the RCMP, fire departments, and community members scoured the shore and water for about three hours.

A woman, 55, was found unresponsive on the beach and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Coast Guard spends night caring for injured sailor 500 km from St. John’s

A man, also 55, was found near the boat by a vessel and was also unresponsive.

Greatti says no other people were reported missing.