Canada
May 6, 2018 2:39 pm

2 dead after fishing boat capsizes in Nova Scotia

By Alex Cooke The Canadian Press

Two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Medway

Bayne Stanley/The Canadian Press
A A

Two people are dead after a boat capsized off the coast of Port Medway in the Region of Queens Municipality, N.S.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax says rescuers responded to a call Saturday morning reporting an overturned crabbing vessel.

READ MORE: Halifax Search and Rescue host Eco-Endurance Challenge

The centre, along with the RCMP, fire departments, and community members scoured the shore and water for about three hours.

A woman, 55, was found unresponsive on the beach and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Coast Guard spends night caring for injured sailor 500 km from St. John’s

A man, also 55, was found near the boat by a vessel and was also unresponsive.

Greatti says no other people were reported missing.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
capsize
Crabbing Vessel
dead
fisherman
Nova Scotia
Port Medway
RCMP

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News