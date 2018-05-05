Halifax Search and Rescue host Eco-Endurance Challenge

The Eco-Endurance Challenge is taking place this weekend in Goffs, N.S.

The annual event is put on by Halifax Search and Rescue and considered an “adventure race.” It sees participants use their orienteering skills to navigate the woods, attempting to find control points or flags.

“It’s one of the older style adventure races where participants work together in teams of two to five using their map and compass skills and team skills and going from point to point through the woods and on the trails to find those control points and those flags,” said Chris Richards, an organizer of the Eco-Endurance Race and member of Halifax Search and Rescue.

READ: Halifax Search and Rescue practice ‘Project Lifesaver’

In total, there are 60 different control points hidden in the woods. Each one is worth a different value- at the end of the race, the team who has collected the most will win.

The challenge is set over 100-square kilometres of hick forest, wet bogs and backwood trails. Participants can choose to spend four, eight or even 24 hours in the woods looking for the control points.

“I think it was a great opportunity to get out in the woods on a sunny day and it’s Lexi’s first time, so I think she’s looking forward to learning to use the compass,” said Mike Juurlink, one of the participants.

“This is my first time, so I said to Mike my goal is to learn how to orienteer and learn how to actually use a compass with a map,” added Lexi Juurlink. “I love hiking and love being outsid,e but this will be a new experience to add that part in.”

WATCH: Halifax search and rescue team says its dogs need better protection

This is the 17th year the event has taken place.

It started back in 2000 and organizers say the only year the challenge hasn’t taken place was in 2015. That’s because there was simply too much snow for volunteers to assemble to course in the woods.

The event is a win-win for all involved. Not only do participants get to enjoy a day outside exploring nature, but the funds raised through the event will go to help support the important work done by Halifax Search and Rescue volunteers.

“We have fundraisers throughout the year and this is one of our biggest one,” said Richards.

READ MORE: GPS technology, ID bracelets among options for people with Alzheimer’s who wander

This year, about 380 people signed up to take on the Eco-Endurance Challenge.

“We’re up about 25 per cent from other years,” said Richards. “A lot of people look at the weather in advance and this weekend is perfect, so we had probably 40 per cent of people register in the last two weeks.”

It’s hoped next year attendance will continue to grow for the event.