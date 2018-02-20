Coast Guard spends night caring for injured sailor 500 km from St. John’s

A search and rescue specialist spent Monday night tending to an injured sailor on a vessel roughly 518 kilometers (280 nautical miles) from St. John’s.

The response was the result of joint operation by Canadian Coast Guard and the Canadian Armed Forces under the banner of Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA).

A series of tweets posted by the JTFA twitter account reported on the injured crew member on Tuesday afternoon.

This map shows the distance of the vessel from shore.

A CH-149 Cormorant helicopter from 103 Squadron in Newfoundland responded to the call and lowered a technician to the vessel.

The technician was forced to spend the night on the vessel and provide medical care to the injured crew member after the helicopter’s hoist became snagged and had to be cut during their original medical evacuation attempt.

The Cormorant helicopter was eventually refueled at the Hibernia oil platform before being able to lift the injured crewmember aboard and transporting the sailor to St. John’s early this morning.

CCGS Sir Wilfred Grenfell and two CC-130 Hercules also responded to the ship’s distress call.