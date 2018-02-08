TSB deploy investigators as N.S. search-and-rescue operation continues

Canada’s transportation regulator has deployed a team of investigators as a search-and-rescue operation for a missing fishing boat captain off Nova Scotia’s northern coast continues on Thursday.

The Transportation and Safety Board (TSB) announced their decision to deploy a team to Sydney, N.S. on Thursday afternoon.

“The TSB will gather information and assess the occurrence,” the TSB said in a statement.

The Canadian Coast Guard Vessel, CCGS Cape Roger, and a cormorant helicopter are also on the scene where the Fisherman’s Provider II ran aground near Canso, N.S.

Coady Robert Avery, a nearby resident, told Global News that the helicopter could be seen doing a low-level flight near the stranded vessel.

It has touched down at least once as rescuers appeared to make their way to the vessel.

Shortly after 1 p.m. AT the Fisherman’s Provider II slipped below the waves.

According to The Fisherman’s Market, the owner of the Fisherman’s Provider II, four crew members were on a routine trip on the vessel on Tuesday when it ran aground.

“A distress call was immediately issued and three of our crew members were safely rescued shortly after with the support of another local shipping boat, the Miss Lexi,” the Fisherman’s Market wrote in a statement.

The captain of the damaged vessel reportedly stayed aboard and the search is currently ongoing.

The captain’s name has not been released.

Last night a CC-130 Hercules aircraft was providing air cover as the Canadian Coast Guard performed their search.