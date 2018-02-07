Search-and-rescue operation underway for fishing boat captain near Canso, N.S.

A search-and-rescue operation is underway off the northeastern tip of mainland Nova Scotia for a missing fishing boat captain.

According to the media relations officer at Joint Task Force Atlantic, a distress call was first received late Tuesday night after the vessel ran aground near Canso, N.S.

Three of the four crew on-board were rescued after another fishing boat, the Miss Lexi, responded to the distress call.

The captain of the damaged vessel reportedly stayed aboard. He has not been heard from since.

A CC-130 Hercules aircraft is providing air cover as the Canadian Coast Guard perform their search.

