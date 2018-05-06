Teen arrested after shots fired in Bridgetown: RCMP
Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 16-year-old after an incident involving a firearm in Bridgetown, N.S.
The Mounties say that just after midnight on May 5, 2018, RCMP officers were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on South Street and Carleton Corner.
READ MORE: Dartmouth shooting injures 24-year-old man
When they arrived, members found an abandoned vehicle and were told the male was seen leaving the scene of the accident with a rifle.
RCMP were able to locate the suspect who had reportedly fired multiple shots from the rifle.
The Mounties negotiated with the male and shortly after 1:00 a.m., the 16-year-old was arrested without incident.
READ MORE: Cape Breton Regional Police investigating robbery at Sergeant’s Mess in Glace Bay
He was transported the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
RCMP say the matter remains under investigation and charges are pending.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.