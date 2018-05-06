Teen arrested after shots fired in Bridgetown: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP have arrested a 16-year-old after an incident involving a firearm in Bridgetown, N.S.

The Mounties say that just after midnight on May 5, 2018, RCMP officers were called to the scene of a single motor vehicle collision on South Street and Carleton Corner.

When they arrived, members found an abandoned vehicle and were told the male was seen leaving the scene of the accident with a rifle.

RCMP were able to locate the suspect who had reportedly fired multiple shots from the rifle.

The Mounties negotiated with the male and shortly after 1:00 a.m., the 16-year-old was arrested without incident.

He was transported the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

RCMP say the matter remains under investigation and charges are pending.