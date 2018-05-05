Cape Breton Regional Police investigating robbery at Sergeant’s Mess in Glace Bay

Cape Breton Regional Police are investigating a robbery at the Sergeant’s Mess on Main Street in Glace Bay.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on May 3.

Police say three people entered the building shortly after the last customer left. One of the three individuals was carrying a bat and demanded money.

The suspects fled the scene after receiving an undisclosed amount of cash from behind the bar.

Two employees were in the building at the time of the robbery but were not injured.

Police say all three suspects were wearing black and had masks covering their faces.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

