Man suffers serious injuries after masked intruders break into Sydney home
A man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a break-and-enter in Sydney Friday night.
Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened at a home in the Park Street area around 10:30 p.m.
READ MORE: Tim Hortons robbery suspect attempts to flee scene on Halifax ferry: police
Police say two men wearing disguises forced their way into the home.
Officers believe one was holding a weapon.
READ MORE: RCMP investigating shootings in North Preston
Police did not say whether an arrest has been made, but the Major Crime Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.