Man suffers serious injuries after masked intruders break into Sydney home

A man is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following a break-and-enter in Sydney Friday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say the incident happened at a home in the Park Street area around 10:30 p.m.

Police say two men wearing disguises forced their way into the home.

Officers believe one was holding a weapon.

Police did not say whether an arrest has been made, but the Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Cape Breton Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.