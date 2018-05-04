More evacuation alerts in the south Okanagan; Twin Lakes

Sixty-four properties are on evacuation alert in the Twin Lakes area in the south Okanagan.

That alert could turn into an order at any time, according to the Chair of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.

“We have field crews out there, we have B.C. Wildfire Service crews on scene to assist homeowners,” Karla Kozakevich said.

As the snowpack melts, the Lower Nipit Lake has the potential to rise another six feet.

Twin Lakes are kettle lakes, which means they form in depressions that have no natural outflow, like a creek or a river.

Last year the province allowed pumping out of Lower Nipit Lake to avoid flooding, but that is not an option this year.

“It is what it is,” homeowner Craig Hunter said. “There’s flooding everywhere. We can’t pump down to Park Rill or Willowbrook or Sportsmens Bowl, they’re swimming hard. There’s a lot of water

upstream that could cause a failure of the upper dam, which could cause a tsunami down here – so – I’m trying to sleep when I can.”