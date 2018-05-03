Ottawa police seek public help identifying man wanted for theft, fraud

Ottawa police are asking the public to help them identify a man they say has been involved in “over 20 incidents of theft and frauds across the city.”

In a release Thursday, officials said the suspect – who they describe as a man in his 30s – has been targeting stores, coffee shops and universities in Ottawa since February 2018.

“The suspect appears to be an opportunist where he steals purses, wallets or any other valuables which have been left unattended by their owners,” the police news release said. “He then uses the stolen credit cards fraudulently in various purchases.”

Investigators describe the suspect as having short brown hair and a medium to heavy build. He’s between five-feet-nine-inches and five-feet-11-inches tall. He may drive a “black or dark-colour” four-door sedan, they also noted.

Officials ask anyone with information to call the central criminal investigations unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5166. Alternatively, they can phone Crime Stoppers at 613-233-8477 (TIPS) or toll-free at 1-800-222-8477.

Image source: Ottawa Police Service handouts