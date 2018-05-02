Global News has confirmed another suspected drug overdose death at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre, the third such death in 2018.

The family of 23-year-old Cody Kane says he died on January 18.

Alberta Justice and Solicitor General confirms jail staff used naloxone, a medication used to try and reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Naloxone was also used in connection with two other deaths inside the facility this year.

Ryan Quiroga, 28, died April 29. Jessica Joy Good Rider, 37, was found dead on April 17.

Kane’s sister Chelsea told Global News the family has not received many answers from jail staff or Alberta Justice.

They want to know how Kane was able to access drugs inside the facility and how long it took staff to discover he was unresponsive.

“We can confirm that an inmate passed away at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre on January 18,” Alberta Justice and Solicitor General said in a statement to Global News late Wednesday afternoon.

“The cause of death is unknown. The office of the chief medical examiner continues to investigate. As is standard practice, an internal review is also underway to determine what if anything could be done to prevent a similar incident in the future.”