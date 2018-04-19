Inmate at Lethbridge Correctional Centre dies from suspected drug overdose
Alberta Justice has confirmed an inmate has died at the Lethbridge Correctional Centre.
The female inmate was found unresponsive in her cell on April 17.
Corrections staff and Alberta Health Services responded, treating the woman with naloxone nasal spray.
Lethbridge EMS also responded and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Alberta Justice spokesperson Dan Laville said as part of protocol, the entire jail unit was searched and the RCMP and coroner’s were notified.
He said no other inmates were provided with naloxone.
