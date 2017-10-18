Edmonton Remand Centre gets new body scanner to prevent entrance of illicit drugs, weapons

The Edmonton Remand Centre has introduced new technology to improve safety at the facility.

On Wednesday morning, the centre showed off new body-scanning equipment, which is part of a one-year pilot project.

The goal of the project is to protect staff and inmates by preventing illegal drugs and contraband from entering the facility.

“The scanner is a part of a toolbox of security measures that will improve our ability to maintain safety for all those who work and live at the centre,” Edmonton Remand Centre security director Ken Johnston said.

“We are looking forward to making this a part of our daily operations.”

The scanner will also be used in other searches, intelligence gathering and regular rounds and checks.

“The scanner is an effective tool to help aid in the detection of contraband that can enter correctional facilities and pose risks to correctional peace officers, health-care workers, inmates and others,” Alberta Union of Provincial Employees president Guy Smith said.

“We’re pleased the province is introducing the technology at the Edmonton Remand Centre today.”

Remand staff are receiving training on how to use the body scanner, and the equipment is scheduled to be fully operational by December.

“The safety and security of staff, inmates and visitors at the Edmonton Remand Centre is paramount,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said.

“Over the next year, we will evaluate how effective this technology is in preventing illicit drugs, dangerous substances and weapons from entering and jeopardizing the health and safety of those who enter this facility.”

The body scanner and its maintenance contract is estimated to cost $580,000.

When the pilot project is over, the provincial government said it will decide whether the body scanner technology will be added to other correctional facilities in Alberta.