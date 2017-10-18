Crime
October 18, 2017 1:21 pm

Edmonton Remand Centre gets new body scanner to prevent entrance of illicit drugs, weapons

By Web Producer  Global News

The Edmonton Remand Centre gets a new body scanner as a one year pilot project, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Alberta Government, Credit
A A

The Edmonton Remand Centre has introduced new technology to improve safety at the facility.

On Wednesday morning, the centre showed off new body-scanning equipment, which is part of a one-year pilot project.

The goal of the project is to protect staff and inmates by preventing illegal drugs and contraband from entering the facility.

Story continues below

“The scanner is a part of a toolbox of security measures that will improve our ability to maintain safety for all those who work and live at the centre,” Edmonton Remand Centre security director Ken Johnston said.

“We are looking forward to making this a part of our daily operations.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia looking to buy body scanners to cut down on goods smuggled into jails

The scanner will also be used in other searches, intelligence gathering and regular rounds and checks.

“The scanner is an effective tool to help aid in the detection of contraband that can enter correctional facilities and pose risks to correctional peace officers, health-care workers, inmates and others,” Alberta Union of Provincial Employees president Guy Smith said.

“We’re pleased the province is introducing the technology at the Edmonton Remand Centre today.”

body-scanner(2)-oct-18-17

An image from the new body scanner at the Edmonton Remand Centre, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Alberta government, Credit
body-scanner(3)-oct-18-17

The Edmonton Remand Centre gets a body scanner as part of the Alberta government’s pilot project, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017.

Alberta government, Credit

 

Remand staff are receiving training on how to use the body scanner, and the equipment is scheduled to be fully operational by December.

“The safety and security of staff, inmates and visitors at the Edmonton Remand Centre is paramount,” Minister of Justice and Solicitor General Kathleen Ganley said.

“Over the next year, we will evaluate how effective this technology is in preventing illicit drugs, dangerous substances and weapons from entering and jeopardizing the health and safety of those who enter this facility.”

READ MORE: Ontario jails to implement full-body scanners in bid to reduce contraband

The body scanner and its maintenance contract is estimated to cost $580,000.

When the pilot project is over, the provincial government said it will decide whether the body scanner technology will be added to other correctional facilities in Alberta.

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta Government
Body Scanner
body-scanner equipment
Edmonton Remand Centre

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News