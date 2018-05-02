Prince Albert RCMP search for 2 suspects after 2 overnight break-ins

The Prince Albert RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating two people responsible for two separate overnight break-and-enter and theft crimes.

Between April 29 and 30, at least two suspects broke into two separate residential sites on Highway 2 south of Prince Albert, Sask., police said.

At the first location, both suspects entered sheds and allegedly stole tools, and had also stolen gas from a fuel tank, police said.

At the second site, the suspects then broke into a home, as well as a shop, and stole a laptop computer, said police.

Surveillance images show that the suspects’ vehicle appears to be a lighter-coloured car with the passenger headlight burnt out.

Anyone with information that may be able to help the RCMP locate or identify the two suspects is being asked to call 306-765-5500.