Crime
May 2, 2018 6:44 pm

Prince Albert RCMP search for 2 suspects after 2 overnight break-ins

By Online Producer  Global News

Surveillance images of the vehicle used by the suspects.

RCMP
A A

The Prince Albert RCMP is asking for the public’s help in locating two people responsible for two separate overnight break-and-enter and theft crimes.

READ MORE: Estevan RCMP locate stolen property in Benson; charges laid

Between April 29 and 30, at least two suspects broke into two separate residential sites on Highway 2 south of Prince Albert, Sask., police said.

At the first location, both suspects entered sheds and allegedly stole tools, and had also stolen gas from a fuel tank, police said.

READ MORE: 2 men arrested after car stolen at gunpoint recovered by Battleford RCMP

At the second site, the suspects then broke into a home, as well as a shop, and stole a laptop computer, said police.

Surveillance images show that the suspects’ vehicle appears to be a lighter-coloured car with the passenger headlight burnt out.

Anyone with information that may be able to help the RCMP locate or identify the two suspects is being asked to call 306-765-5500.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Prince Albert
RCMP
RCMP looking for two suspects
Saskatchewan
Stolen gas
stolen laptop
Two overnight break and enters

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News