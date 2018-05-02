Automatic life sentence for man who murdered gang leader Jonathan Bacon

The trio who pleaded guilty to charges related to the shooting death of gang leader Jonathan Bacon were sentenced in a Kelowna court room on Wednesday.

Bacon was gunned down inside a vehicle outside of Kelowna’s Delta Grand Hotel in August 2011.

Hells Angel Larry Amero was seriously wounded as was a passenger in the vehicle.

Court heard that Jason McBride was one of the shooters, firing with a restricted semi-automatic assault rifle.

McBride plead guilty to second-degree murder and attempted murder.

McBride was handed an automatic life sentence on the second degree murder charge. He will not be eligible for parole for 18 years. He was sentenced to 15 year imprisonment, concurrent, for attempted murder.

Meanwhile, two other defendants, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones both received 18 year sentences after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

READ MORE: Guilty pleas entered at Bacon murder trial

After credit for time served, Jones hasten years and two months remaining on his sentence while Khun-Khun has ten years.

Both will have to serve half their sentences before being eligibility for full parole.

The sentences were the result of a plea deal with the Crown. All three had originally been accused for first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

The judge accepted Crown and defence recommendation for sentencing.

READ MORE: Surprising plea deal in Kelowna gangster slaying

Justice Al Betton said he was satisfied the joint submission was appropriate punishment.

Betton said the attack was planned and calculated and created a significant risk to incident bystanders.

He said it was unbelievable no one else was injured or killed in the incident.

– with files from Blaine Gaffney