Surprising plea deal in Kelowna gangster slaying

In a surprising twist, a new development means a lengthy trial could be wrapping up very soon.

The trial for three men accused of murdering Jonathon Bacon in downtown Kelowna seven years ago has been going on for nearly a year and was expected to continue for several more months.

On Friday morning, Justice Allan Betton was told the Crown prosecutor and defence lawyers had reached an agreement to reduce the charges against Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun, and Michael Jones.

In August 2011, Red Scorpion gang leader Jonathan Bacon was gunned down in a hail of bullets outside the main entrance to Kelowna’s Grand Hotel.

Three others in the target vehicle were injured, including a member of the Hells Angels.

Under the reduced charges, McBride is now accused of the second-degree murder of Bacon and the attempted murder of Larry Amero, James Riach, Leah Hadden-Watts and Lyndsey Black.

Khun-Khun and Jones are also charged with conspiring with McBride and others to commit the murder of Amero, Riach and Bacon.

The men were originally facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Their trial began last May under increased security at the Kelowna court house. It was delayed several times over the past year.

The trio are expected to plead guilty when they next appear in court on May 1st.

The Crown and defence are expected to have a joint submission for sentencing.