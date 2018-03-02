Man who survived gang assassination in Kelowna sentenced to life in Philippines prison

James Riach, a B.C. man who survived a targeted shooting August 2011 in Kelowna that killed Jonathan Bacon, has been sentenced to life in prison for drug smuggling in the Philippines, local media is reporting.

The 36-year-old was arrested in January 2014 along with fellow Canadian Ali Shirazi on information Riach was setting up a network to distribute drugs.

The court was told Riach was connected to a Mexican drug cartel.

Police seized $2.5 million in cocaine, methamphetamine and ecstasy from Riach’s condo.

An appeal of their conviction was denied and both were rearrested this week for sentencing to life imprisonment.

Canada does not have an Offender Transfer Treaty with the Philippines.

Riach belongs to the Independent Soldiers gang in B.C.