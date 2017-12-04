The cost of the failed murder case against Jamie Bacon may never be known

The public may never know how much the province spent in the failed prosecution of a notorious gangster accused in the “Surrey Six” massacre.

Last week, the B.C. Supreme Court made the surprise decision to stay first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges against Jamie Bacon.

The charges stemmed from the 2007 murder of Corey Lal, one of six people killed in homicides at Surrey’s Balmoral Tower.

Two other men, Matthew Johnston and Cody Haevischer, were convicted of six counts of first degree murder and one count of conspiracy in 2014.

Both are serving life sentences with no chance of parole for 25 years.

Much of the information in Bacon’s case remains secret, including the reasons why charges against him were stayed.

All officials will say is that the decision was connected to Bacon’s right to properly defend himself.

But after eight-and-a-half years of court hearings, the province’s legal bill in the case also remains under wraps.

In a statement, the BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) said it is not its practice to release information about proceedings, as it may impact the rights of the accused.

Further, it said releasing information about costs could constitute an attempt to sway public or judicial opinion, or otherwise influence the proceedings.

Prosecutors are currently reviewing the file to decide whether they will appeal the decision.

In the meantime, Bacon remains in custody on a charge of counselling the murder of an individual.

He is set to stand trial on that charge on April 3, 2018.

-With files from Jesse Ferreras