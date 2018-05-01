Guilty pleas entered at Bacon murder trial

The lengthy trial of three men accused of murder in the shooting death of gang leader Jonathan Bacon ended with guilty pleas to lesser charges.

Jason McBride, Jujhar Khun-Khun and Michael Jones pleaded guilty to reduced charges on Tuesday morning.

McBride plead guilty to second-degree murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder while Khun-Khun and Jones plead guilty to conspiracy to commit murder.

READ MORE: Bacon trial begins despite looming decision

Crown counsel and defence council are making a joint submission on sentencing.

Both sides are asking for 18 years in custody for each of the three accused.

However, the justice is not obligated to follow their recommendations.

Watch Below: Global Okanagan coverage of the Jonathan Bacon murder trial.

Witnesses recall Jonathan Bacon shooting in Kelowna 01:46 Witnesses recall Jonathan Bacon shooting in Kelowna 02:05 Bacon trial begins

Their trial has been ongoing since last May and, before the plea deal, was expected to continue for several more months.

READ MORE: Surprising plea deal in Kelowna gangster slaying

The trio had been accused of first-degree murder in the death of Bacon, who was shot in a vehicle outside of the Delta Grand Hotel in downtown Kelowna in August 2011, and attempted murder.

Three others in the vehicle were injured including a member of the Hells Angels.

– with files from Jules Knox and Blaine Gaffney