Hamilton’s HazMat Unit responds to call at Sopinka Courthouse

HazMat officials have been called to Hamilton's John Sopinka Courthouse.

For a second day in a row, Hamilton’s HazMat team has been called to investigate a substance.

This time, officials have responded to the John Sopinka Courthouse in the downtown core.

Police have blocked off the three left lanes on Main Street, between Hughson and John streets.

Police and the fire department have not confirmed what the substance is.

The Hazardous Materials Unit was called to Holmes Avenue, near St. Mary High School, Tuesday afternoon to investigate an incident at a residence.

Officials gave the all clear several hours later, but have not confirmed if any hazardous materials were found.

