Hamilton’s HazMat Unit responds to call at Sopinka Courthouse

For a second day in a row, Hamilton’s HazMat team has been called to investigate a substance.

This time, officials have responded to the John Sopinka Courthouse in the downtown core.

HPS investigating an incident at the courthouse. @HamiltonFireDep is on scene providing assistance. Lane restrictions on Main Street between Hughson and John St. Expect delays. Details to follow. #HamOnt — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) May 2, 2018

Police have blocked off the three left lanes on Main Street, between Hughson and John streets.

Police and the fire department have not confirmed what the substance is.

READ MORE: HazMat team called to a home in West Hamilton

The Hazardous Materials Unit was called to Holmes Avenue, near St. Mary High School, Tuesday afternoon to investigate an incident at a residence.

Officials gave the all clear several hours later, but have not confirmed if any hazardous materials were found.