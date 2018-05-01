HazMat team called to a home in West Hamilton

Officials in West Hamilton have given the all clear.

Holmes Avenue, near St. Mary High School, has been reopened Tuesday afternoon after the Hazardous Materials team was called to investigate an incident at a home in the area.

Fire information officer Claudio Mostacci told CHML News the public and other homes in the area were not in any danger, but police had urged residents to stay away until the investigation was completed.

There is no word what kind of hazardous material, if any, was found.