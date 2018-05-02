State of local emergency expands in Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS), which has been battling floodwaters, announced Tuesday afternoon that it has expanded its state of local emergency to encompass all of Electoral Areas B, D and H.

Those are the Cawston, Green Lake and Green Mountain and Tulameen areas.

Previously, only portions of those electoral areas had been under a state of local emergency.

“This is due to the increasing risk that flooding events in Cawston, Green Lake, Green Mountain and Tulameen may expand into neighbouring communities and threaten life, safety and cause significant property damage,” the RDOS said in a statement.

The regional district said the state of local emergency will allow officials to use emergency powers, if needed, “to order the evacuation of residents from their homes, prohibit travel and enter private property when an emergency threatens lives, property or the environment.”

Additionally, the RDOS said that Electoral Area C is still under a state of local emergency.