M.I.A. says she was unable to board plane to Canada for Hot Docs Festival

Musician M.I.A. says she was unable to board a plane to Canada on Tuesday after officials in the United Kingdom found a stamp on her passport.

The British-Sri Lankan rapper, whose real name is Mathangi Maya Arulpragasam, is scheduled to attend the Canadian premiere of her new documentary Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. at the Hot Docs Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, May 2.

M.I.A. took to Instagram to write about her experience, saying, “Jealousy is a terrible thing. At the airport in London they wont let me board a plane to Canada for screening of documentary.”

Her post continued: “Apparently a mystrious [sic] person has added a stamp on my name in 2017 for some issue. No one knows who or what its about?!!!. Hummm I wonder who is that powerful in Canada/US who also doesn’t want me to talk about the film??? Cloak and daggers… its basically criminal.”

The Paper Planes rapper also took to Twitter to ask, “Why is the best immigration lawyer on the right side of humanity?”

A spokesperson for Hot Docs said that M.I.A.’s representatives “are working with authorities to try to find a solution.”

“There is much anticipation for the Canadian premiere of Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. and we hope a resolution can be found that will allow M.I.A. to attend. When we know if this situation may impact any or all of her scheduled Hot Docs appearances, we will make that information available,” the statement read.

M.I.A. has attended previous screenings for her documentary in Utah and New York over the past year.

M.I.A. was last in Toronto for a speech at a Canadian Tamils’ Chamber of Commerce event in 2016.

Matangi/Maya/M.I.A. is a documentary that looks at the musician’s life and activism, using footage that she shot herself of her home life and family. It was directed by Stephen Loveridge and first premiered in Russia.