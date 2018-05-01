Kanye West posts open letter from his late mother’s plastic surgeon, wants to ‘start healing’

Jan Adams, the plastic surgeon who performed a procedure on Kanye West’s mother the day before she died, has penned an open letter to the rapper.

The open letter comes just days after West took to Twitter to claim that the artwork for his upcoming album would feature a photo of Adams.

West shared a screenshot on Twitter of a conversation between him and someone named Wes in which he asked for title ideas.

West shared a photo of Adams, whom he explained performed his late mother’s “final surgery.”

“This is my album cover. This is plastic surgeon Jan Adams. The person who performed my moms final surgery. Do you have any title ideas? I want to forgive and stop hating,” West wrote in the text message conversation.

West’s mother, Donda West, died in 2007 of heart disease and “multiple post-operative factors” the day after Adams performed liposuction and breast reduction surgery on her.

Adams issued an open letter to West, obtained by The Blast, in which he confirmed his intention to seek a cease-and-desist warning against the All Falls Down rapper if he chooses to use his image for the artwork of the upcoming album.

“I ask that you cease and desist using my photo or any image of me to promote your album or any of your work. I don’t want to seem ungrateful, I just think that if in fact this conversion to love is genuine on your part… then it’s inappropriate to drag the negativity of the past with it,” Adams’ letter read.

The letter continued: “Perhaps you should put your cousin’s picture on your next album. Don’t put my picture out there and claim you are about love. Love deals with the truth.”

Adams pointed to the official coroner’s report on Donda West’s death, which highlights the negligence of her nurse following the surgery, the rapper’s cousin Stephan Scoggins.

Scoggins was supposed to be the primary caregiver for West’s mother following her surgery, but left her alone because she “had appeared to be better.”

Adams said for the past 10 years, he has “tolerated” the account of Donda’s death out of respect for West’s mom, but is adamant: “Do not mistake kindness for weakness.”

In regards to West looking to heal, Adams said, “If you want to heal, first call out the people in your own camp who knew better and persisted with the charade in order to hide their own guilt.”

Adams pointed out that West is a “father and a family man” and advised him to “cherish those things.”

“Everyone can get past this but you have to be intellectually honest,” Adams said.

Adams said he is willing to have a longer conversation with West, including a face-to-face meeting.

West took to Twitter to share the letter.

“Open letter from Jan Adams. This is amazing. Thank you so much for this connection brother. I can’t wait to sit with you and start healing,” West wrote accompanied by the letter.

