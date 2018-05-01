Nearly 900 more physicians working in Sask. since 2007

A report from the government shows that since 2007, Saskatchewan has seen a 51 per cent increase in the number of physicians providing health care to residents of the province.

With nearly 900 more physicians providing service over the last 11 years, there are more than 2,600 licensed physicians practicing in the province.

“The ability to see a doctor, whether they are a specialist or a general practitioner is one of the most important aspects of our health care system,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said. “Our government prioritized physician recruitment and retention upon coming to office in 2007, and since then we’ve seen a 51 per cent increase or nearly 900 more doctors available to provide high-quality, timely health care services to the people of Saskatchewan.”

The province also continues to heavily recruit pediatricians leading up to the opening of the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital. The number of pediatricians practicing in the province has gone from 62 to 123 in 11 years, a 98 per cent increase.

“We’ve made huge strides over the past decade, a 43 per cent increase in the number of general practitioners means better care that can be accessed closer to home for many of our rural residents,” Rural and Remote Health Minister Greg Ottenbreit said. “While we are pleased with this level of growth, we continue to work with our health sector partners to recruit for vacant positions across Saskatchewan.”

The number of general practitioners has increased by 43 per cent, the number of specialists has increased by 62 per cent, and the number of psychiatrists saw a 37 per cent increase.

According to the government, various physician recruitment and retention initiatives have led to the increased number of physicians in Saskatchewan, including:

One of the best physician compensation rates in the country

Training more doctors in Saskatchewan by increasing the College of Medicine’s undergraduate seats from 60 to 100, and doubling the number of medical residency positions to 120

Establishing more family medicine resident training sites outside of Regina and Saskatoon, including sites in Prince Albert, Swift Current, La Ronge, North Battleford and Moose Jaw, which has led to a 79 per cent retention rate for family physicians

Recruiting more than 200 internationally trained physicians, 77 per cent of whom are working in rural or regional communities.

“We are pleased to have 900 more physician colleagues working in the province,” Saskatchewan Medical Association president Dr. Joanne Sivertson said. “The Saskatchewan Medical Association looks forward to further collaborating with the province on work to recruit and retain physicians, particularly in mental health, rural services and seniors’ care.”