Elgin OPP charge driver for using police lights

If you aren’t the police, you shouldn’t be using flashing red and blue lights on the front of your vehicle. That’s the message from Elgin County OPP after a local motorist was caught allegedly using police lights to get drivers to move out of the way.

Police say they nabbed the unidentified driver around 5 p.m. Saturday along Highway 401 near Dutton, Ont. The driver of the vehicle was charged by police and the lighting device was seized, police said.

Few other details have been released.

“The Highway Traffic Act clearly states ‘no other motor vehicle (except a police department vehicle) shall carry any lamp that casts red and blue lights to the front,'” Elgin OPP said in a statement Tuesday, referring to section 62, subsection 14.1.

“Drivers may see green flashing lights on personal vehicles in rural areas,” police said. “These are volunteer firefighters going to an emergency call. Drivers should yield the right of way to these vehicles to ensure a timely response to people in need.”