Granite slab kills worker in Kitchener, police say

Waterloo Regional Police say a man has died after a large piece of granite fell on him in Kitchener on Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to a business on Manitou Drive at around 11 a.m. for reports of an industrial accident.

READ MORE: Drugs, ammunition stash found during Guelph’s annual spring clean up

Police believe the large slab fell on the man, who is believed to have been in his 50s, while it was being unloaded from the truck.

The man was later pronounced dead, but he has not been identified.

— More to come