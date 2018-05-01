Correctional service probing assault at Warkworth Institution

One person was taken to hospital following what officials are calling an assault at Warkworth Institution on Monday night.

Northumberland OPP were called to the medium-security prison around 7 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

On Tuesday morning, Kyle Lawlor, media relations and outreach advisor with the Correctional Service of Canada, confirmed an assault occurred at the prison 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough. He said “an offender” required medical care at an outside hospital.

READ MORE: $70K in pot, tobacco seized during lockdown at Warkworth Institution

“For privacy reasons and security reason, I am unable to provide any details on the assault itself, other than no other inmates or staff were injured,” he stated.

Lawlor said the CSC will investigate the incident.

“Criminal and disciplinary charges can be laid against any individuals found to be involved in violent incidents,” he said. “We review the circumstances surrounding these incidents and take whatever action is required.”

More to come.