$70K in pot, tobacco seized during lockdown at Warkworth Institution
A lockdown at Warkworth Institution last week uncovered nearly $70,000 in marijuana and tobacco.
Correctional Service Canada (CSC) ordered the lockdown at the medium security federal institution on Jan. 4. Prison officials say staff conducted an extensive search during the lockdown which led to the seizure of a package containing contraband. Warkworth Institution is about 60 kilometres southeast of Peterborough.
The CSC says staff seized 622 grams of marijuana and 423 grams of tobacco with a combined value of $69,808.72.
“The lockdown has ended and an exceptional search has been completed,” stated Anne Marie Joyce, Warkworth’s assistant warden management services.
“The institution has resumed its normal operations.”
The CSC banned smoking in all federal prisons in 2008.
A telephone tip line (1-866-780-3784) is available at all federal institutions to receive information about potential illegal activities. Callers remain anonymous.
“These activities may be related to drug use or trafficking that may threaten the safety and security of visitors, inmates and staff members working at CSC institutions,” said Joyce.
