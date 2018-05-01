Man found guilty of second-degree murder in death of Calgary shop owner Maqsood Ahmed

A jury found Lloyd Kollie guilty of second-degree murder in the death of a 55-year-old Calgary shop owner three-and-a-half-years ago.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence and without the possibility of parole for at least 10 years.

Kollie was also found guilty of robbery. Sentencing isn’t expected to take place until late June.

In October 2014, Maqsood Ahmed was robbed and stabbed to death as he was leaving his produce market with cash and receipts.

At the time, police said Ahmed and a female co-worker were closing up a business in the 4700-block of Westwinds Drive N.E. when he was attacked by two men. Ahmed was taken to hospital where he later died of his injuries while his co-worker was not hurt.

In June 2015, Kollie was arrested in connection with the case. He was 19 at the time of the arrest. Police said he was already in remand when he was arrested.

In 2015, two other men were also charged in connection with the crimes.

Last year, Jean Bertrand Havyarimana admitted he was part of a plot to rob Ahmed’s shop and in a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ahmed.

In an agreed statement of facts, Havyarimana admitted he and another person were masked when he peppersprayed Ahmed and took a bag of money from him. Ahmed was then stabbed multiple times and Havyarimana admitted to stomping on Ahmed’s head. Havyarimana was sentenced to nine years in jail, with enhanced credit for time already served, for his role in the attack.

–With files from Blake Lough, Nancy Hixt, Erika Tucker and Melissa Gilligan