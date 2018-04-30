Notre Dame Hounds clinch 2018 Telus Cup, 5th national title

The Notre Dame Hounds defeated the Cantonniers de Magog 5-1 in the 2018 Telus Cup final on April 29 in Sudbury, Ont.

Luke Mylymok had a hat trick and an assist to help the Saskatchewan team claim the national title. Zach Plucinski and Ethan Ernst, with a power-play goal, also scored for the Hounds.

Simon Pinard scored the lone goal for the Quebec team.

Hounds goaltender Aaron Randazzo made 29 saves while Rémi Poirier stopped 18 shots of the 22 shots he faced for the Cantonniers.

Notre Dame is now the most successful midget triple-A team ever on the national stage, having claimed five Canadian titles – 1980, 1986, 2009, 2010, and 2018 – in 11 appearances.

Notre Dame defeated the Prince Albert Mintos to win the Saskatchewan Midget AAA Hockey League in March, and were perfect at the West Regional, beating the Winnipeg Wild to clinch a spot in Sudbury.

The Hounds are based in Wilcox, Sask., which is roughly 45 kilometres south of Regina.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes won the bronze medal game with a 4-0 victory over the Toronto Young Nationals.

The 2019 national championship tournament will be held in Thunder Bay, Ont.