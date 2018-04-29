Sports
St. Albert Slash wins 2018 Esso Cup over Saskatoon Stars

Tyra Meropoulis scored in the first period and Madison Willan netted the game-winning goal in the second to help the team claim the national midget championship.

The Saskatoon Stars lost to the St. Albert Slash in the 2018 Esso Cup on Saturday in Bridgewater, N.S, by a score of 2-1.

Kianna Dietz scored in the third period for the Stars.

Stars goaltender Jordan Ivanco made 16 saves. Camryn Drever stopped 14 shots for the Slash.

Saskatoon defeated the Prince Albert Northern Bears to win the Saskatchewan Female Midget AAA Hockey League in March. They beat the Eastman Selects to punch their ticket to the Esso Cup earlier this month.

The Pionnières de Lanaudière won bronze with a 2-1 victory over the Brampton Canadettes earlier on Saturday.

The 2018 Esso Cup was  played from April 22-28 in Bridgewater, N.S., with the host Metro Boston Pizza welcoming five regional champions (Atlantic, Central, Pacific, Quebec, West).

